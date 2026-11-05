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Takoma Park
Senior Monday Movie Matinee on November 9
3 days ago
The Takoma Park Recreation Department will host a Senior Monday Movie Matinee on November 9 at 11:00 a.m., featuring the classic film Oliver Twist. Older adults are invited to enjoy a morning of classic cinema, friendly company, and nostalgia.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Takoma Park, MD - Municipal Government
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