Groundwater meeting at Lincoln City Hall Nov. 18

Neighbors are invited to the annual Ag Tailgate Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln City Hall, first floor community conference room. The meeting will be held at 600 Sixth St. in Lincoln.

The group will talk about current groundwater conditions, updates to the 2026 Amended Groundwater Sustainability Plan, and future groundwater management in west Placer. People can ask questions, share ideas, and help guide plans for sustainable groundwater management. More details are at https://westplacergroundwater.com/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Placer County