Olympic Valley meeting canceled; forum still at 6 p.m.

Tonight’s Olympic Valley Design Review Committee meeting has been canceled. The next committee meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 3. This group meets each month to help the Planning Department and Planning Commission with design issues in the Olympic Valley area.

District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson will still hold a Supervisor Forum at the Olympic Valley Public Services District at 305 Olympic Valley Rd, starting at 6 p.m. tonight. This is an open, informal time for community members to bring up topics, ask questions, and join in discussion.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Placer County