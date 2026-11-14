Tahlequah’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and shift leaders, most with flexible hours.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily operations, support hiring and training, and keep food quality and service on point. Good fit if you’re 18+ with some restaurant experience and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook, assemble, and package SONIC favorites while working closely with the crew. Open to folks 16+, with weekly pay, flexible hours, discounts, and training to help you grow.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you might work Frozen, Fountain, Expo, or Switchboard. You’ll make and pack food, help guests with the menu, and enjoy weekly pay, flexible shifts, and strong training and promotion paths. Must be 16+.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic SONIC role delivering food to cars with fast, friendly service and helping solve any guest issues. Open to 16+, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and meal discounts.

Employer: Sequoyah Pointe Skilled Nursing & Therapy

Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Support meal prep and service for residents in a long-term care setting—setting up the dining room, serving, cleaning, and following food safety rules. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, wage advances, education funds, and employee ownership (ESOP).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—local spots tend to fill these roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.