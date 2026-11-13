Tahlequah has some solid cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, especially if you like steady work and clear routines. These roles are great if you want full-time hours and benefits without needing a long resume.

Employer: Cherokee Nation Entertainment / Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Entertainment / Location: Near Tahlequah, OK (Fort Gibson casino)

Near (Fort Gibson casino) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the casino spotless for guests—vacuuming, mopping, cleaning restrooms, and wiping down gaming machines and high-touch areas. This role offers steady hours, a team setting, and access to strong benefits like health plans, 401(k) match, paid time off, and performance incentives.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2020 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Type: Full-time

Hourly pay: $14 – $27 per hour (plus possible shift premiums and incentives)

(plus possible shift premiums and incentives) Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Keep the store clean from the parking lot to the restrooms so shoppers have a good first and last impression. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and a tuition-paid education program (Live Better U).

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.