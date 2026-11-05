🏥 Tahlequah, OK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tahlequah’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local pros and travelers. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are a few roles here worth a closer look.

Employer: Sunbelt Staffing

Sunbelt Staffing Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)

Pay: $2,322 – $2,448 per week (estimated, 40 hrs/week)

(estimated, 40 hrs/week) Shifts: Nights and evenings, multiple schedule options (3x12s, 4x10s, or 5x8s)

Nights and evenings, multiple schedule options (3x12s, 4x10s, or 5x8s) Highlights: CT-focused travel role with ARRT CT and BLS required. You’ll work with advanced imaging equipment, have several schedule patterns to choose from, and get quick interviews plus medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $1,276 gross per week + $476 weekly stipend

+ Shift: 5x8 day shifts

5x8 Highlights: Support the OR by cleaning and preparing instruments for sterilization. Good fit if you have prior sterile processing or similar experience and can be on your feet most of the day; comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: NexLevel Labs

Location: Tahlequah, OK 74464

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $600.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off

Flexible schedule, paid time off Highlights: Advanced Practice RN role focused on acute and chronic pain. You’ll evaluate patients, manage meds (including controlled substances within scope), document in the EHR, and work closely with the medical director and clinic team. Oklahoma RN + APRN licensure and national certification are required.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.