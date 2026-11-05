🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Tahlequah, OK

Tahlequah has a nice mix of steady retail, local store, and casino roles right now. Good options whether you want full-time leadership or a flexible, guest-facing job.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers plan home projects and pick the right flooring and other products. This role is active and people-focused, with bonus opportunities, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) match, and a 10% associate discount.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Logstore

Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year (includes bonuses)

Run a long-time local favorite convenience store known for fuel, cold drinks, and fried chicken. You’ll lead the team, handle cash and deposits, manage inventory and vendors, and keep the store and kitchen looking sharp. Comes with paid vacation and real growth potential in a family-owned, non-corporate setting.

Apply directly here: https://forms.gle/9jXLzumPCHbEcApT8

Employer: Cherokee Nation Entertainment

Location: Tahlequah, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy casino environment handling high-volume cash and non-cash transactions, enrolling guests in rewards programs, and promoting casino offers. Role includes benefits like health plans, 401(k) match, paid time off, incentives, and discounts, plus experience in gaming and hospitality.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.