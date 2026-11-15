Bronx, New York – She had only intended to go shopping, but at the end of October, Mauricia spotted a blue suitcase on a sidewalk in the Bronx. Soon, she heard noises that seemed to be coming from the luggage, and as she approached and looked through the open crack of the suitcase, she was struck by the sight before her.

The two cats seemed just as startled as Mauricia was when she saw them. Screenshot/Instagram/@ronxtailscatrescue

Two frightened cats stared at her, looking at least as terrified as the New Yorker herself.

"[Mauricia] was understandably shocked and felt terrible for the kitties," Susan Schroeder of the animal‑rescue organization Bronx Tails Cat Rescue told The Dodo in a recent interview.

Fortunately, the finder knew someone who works in animal welfare. That person put her in touch with Bronx Tails, whose founder, Jamie, personally went to help the felines.

When she arrived on site, the rescuer was met with a heartbreaking scene.

After the rescue, the worst is finally over. Screenshot/Instagram/@ronxtailscatrescue

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Rescue workers say the cats were likely trapped for "hours"

A happy ending is still pending. Screenshot/Instagram/@ronxtailscatrescue

Later, employees vented their frustration at the cruelty on Facebook. "The inside of the suitcase was wet with condensation from the heat," the shelter explained.

"We believe these poor babies may have been trapped inside for hours. We can only imagine how terrified they must have been."

Fortunately, the furry friends seem to have survived the ordeal.

After Jamie arrived with them at Bronx Tails, they were friendly and affectionate, though very thirsty.

Luckily, Roku and Red Bull, as they are now called, already have a foster home. They have also been neutered and treated for fleas.

However, both cats still have to wait for a happy ending in a permanent home. They are expected to attend adoption events soon, which the shelter hopes will be successful.