Montreal, Canada - A fifth soldier has died from injuries suffered in a major fire on a Canadian military base last month, the Armed Forces said Saturday.

Firefighters worked close to Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on October 18, 2026. The death toll from the fire has risen to five as of November 14, 2026. MEGAN ALBU / AFP

Private William Douglas Dal Bianco died Friday, the military said in a press release, adding that 24 others remained hospitalized with injuries.

"Canadians are holding Private Dal Bianco's loved ones, and all those still grieving in the wake of this terrible tragedy, in our hearts," Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X.

The fire broke out on October 17 on a grenade launcher range during a training exercise at the Wainwright military base in Alberta.

Driven by wind, the fire spread through the base, initially killing four soldiers and injuring 39 others.

Carney has vowed a thorough investigation into the incident.

Initial reports indicated four soldiers died in the blaze, and 39 others were injured. The death toll is now five.

Carney in October said, "This is one of the worst tragedies the Canadian Armed Forces have experienced on Canadian soil in peacetime."