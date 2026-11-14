Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has been winning for years, but her latest accomplishment has her bragging – not about her singing or business skills, but that of her uterus!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky appear at the 2026 Met Gala. Rihanna is complimenting how much her "uterus kinda ate" after her son Riot Rose's latest accomplishment. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

There are a lot of things for RiRi to be proud of. With a reported net worth of roughly $1.4 billion, it's clear she's paved her road to success. But now, the singer-turned-entrepreneur appears to be passing on her high-achieving ways to the next generation.

The James Joint singer raved about the power of her uterus – yes, you read that right – in a social media post on Saturday. Why, you ask? Her son, Riot Rose, made his magazine cover debut in Arena Homme+.

Rihanna is proud of her son's early modeling career, as the star shared all six versions of the cover on X alongside a cheeky and complimentary caption: "My uterus kinda ate," she wrote.

Rather than focusing on her son, many in the replies to her X post – which has more than a million views – complimented RiRi's take on motherhood.

"Unpopular opinion: Rihanna doesn't get enough credit for how naturally she's embraced motherhood without making it her entire public identity. I enjoy seeing a woman who's had such a massive career be this openly excited about another part of her life," wrote X user @STbellaboo.

Another X user replied, "He’s already stealing the spotlight! One day he’ll be a superstar and make you the proudest mum.❤️The best is yet to come."

A few social media users pointed out that Riot Rose went from RiRi's belly behind a jumpsuit at the Super Bowl to posing in photos with his mom wearing a similar jumpsuit, calling it a full-circle moment. Others noted the similarity between Riot's dad and Rihanna's partner, ASAP Rocky's 'fit at a previous Met Gala, and one Riot Rose rocked during the shoot.

It's safe to say that Riot Rose's parents are pretty proud of him, and though he has some iconic footsteps to fill, he's already making his own way!