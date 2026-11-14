West Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump's eldest son recently exited his role as an advisor for the prediction market company Kalshi as Democrats prepare to investigate the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr. introduces Vice President JD Vance during a midterm campaign rally in Rome, New York, on November 2. Don Jr. has stepped down from his role as an advisor to Kalshi as Democrats prepare to investigate alleged Trump family corruption. TOM BRENNER / POOL / AFP

According to The Guardian, Kalshi decided to end Don Jr.'s role as a "strategic advisor" after his investment firm 1789 Capital announced plans to increase its investment in Polymarket, the company's biggest competitor.

In a statement to the outlet, the company said they had "mutually agreed to end Don's advisory role after his firm's significant investment in a competitor this past summer."

Don Jr. was tapped for his Kalshi role shortly after his father's inauguration in January 2025, and later became an investor in Polymarket in August.

Since Trump's return to DC for his second term, he and members of his family have gone to unprecedented lengths to enrich themselves through various means, such as selling cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and Trump-branded merchandise.

Quickly after taking back power in the recent midterm elections, several Democrats have vowed to launch probes into the many instances of the Trump administration's alleged corruption.

Don Jr. has also faced heavy scrutiny after he allowed a Russian tycoon close to President Vladimir Putin to fund parts of his extravagant wedding back in September.