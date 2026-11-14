Los Angeles, California – Britney Spears is venturing into a brand‑new project! The pop star is finally set to launch her long-awaited jewelry line called "B Tiny."

Will Britney Spears soon have a new source of income? The pop star is reportedly gearing up to drop her long-awaited jewelry line. Kay Blake/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Per insiders close to Britney who spoke to People, the 44‑year‑old is "very involved" in developing the new brand.

No piece of jewelry will be produced without the singer personally approving it first, the source said.

The collection reflects her playful, girly style and combines an individual look with a broader vision for high‑quality jewelry.

The plan includes a selection of refined pieces with colorful accents, especially in turquoise and pink tones.

One insider described the designs as "authentically Britney." The line is explicitly not ordinary fan merch but instead an independent jewelry collection with a personal character.

"They're like if her Instagram captions turned into pieces of jewelry that you could wear to a Lana Del Rey concert or a rave or a date night or a night with your girls," the source added.

The collection is also suitable as a gift for fans of different generations, according to insiders.

More details about the individual pieces will be revealed in the coming weeks, while the official launch is slated for the next few months.

The confirmation comes after insiders said Britney had been busy with a secret project that was two decades in the making.

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Britney Spears celebrates a major musical milestone

There are also musical updates from the world‑famous pop icon. Britney just recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled third studio album.

To mark the occasion, Legacy Recordings and RCA Records announced an expanded reissue of the hit album.

The digital edition is already available. A CD release and a double‑vinyl edition are also planned. In addition to all the original tracks, the anniversary edition includes 11 bonus songs, five of which are appearing officially for the first time.