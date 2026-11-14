Washington DC - President Donald Trump has tapped Elon Musk to travel to China next week, but the two are reportedly planning to avoid talk of the recent scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

President Donald Trump (c.) is seated with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (l.) and X CEO Elon Musk (r.) during a meeting on AI at the White House on September 29. Trump has asked Elon Musk to join him for a trip to China next week, where he hopes to avoid conversations about the recent Nvidia scandal. Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to AP News, Trump and Musk are scheduled to travel to the Philippines and China, with administration officials explaining that the Tesla mogul is tagging along due to his "economic and national security interests that make him a valuable adviser" to the president.

Their trip comes after Huang resigned from his role and gave up his seat on the company's board after it was revealed he had an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

The scandal has sparked questions about what Trump, who has close ties to Huang, knew about the accusations before they were made public.

Amid the controversy, Trump is reportedly planning to avoid the topic when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump will travel to the Philippines on Tuesday, and then to Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he isexpected to meet with Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

AP News also reports that the three leaders will discuss the US and Israel's ongoing war with Iran, though Trump has no plans to bring up Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Musk will reportedly not be joining the leaders for the discussion, despite the fact that his company, SpaceX, and its Starlink internet service have played a big role in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.