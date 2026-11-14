In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Golden Retriever puppy gets a little too excited about playtime and finds himself running straight into an unexpected obstacle.

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Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, shared on YouTube Shorts, a man opens his dogs' playpen before letting his Golden Retriever puppy out of his crate, only for the excited pup to run straight into the clear playpen door!

His wife questions whether their older Golden Retriever or their toddler closed the door, as her husband had opened it beforehand to prevent that exact mishap from happening.

"Little dude was probably just trying to keep the house tidy lol was probably taught to not leave doors open," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This Golden Retriever puppy was a little too excited about playtime when he ran straight into a clear playpen door! Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@@beaunosebones

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