Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's legal woes are far from over, insiders claimed, after the beauty mogul was hit with yet another lawsuit from a former member of her house staff.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 7 in Los Angeles, California. Jenner is expected to face additional lawsuits after four former house employees sued the reality star within a year. Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An inside source told Page Six that "this isn't the end" of Kylie's legal drama, as there are "more lawsuits" coming down the pike.

"The claims are substantially similar to the current lawsuits," the tipster said of the expected filings.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old was hit with a lawsuit from an ex-employee who claimed she was bitten by a dog and trapped in a closet while working at Kylie's properties.

The former staffer claimed it was her supervisor, Laura Dooley, who spearheaded the shocking treatment and reportedly "laughed and mocked" her after the closet incident.

This was the fourth lawsuit from an ex-employee filed within the past year, all of which detailed similar claims of a toxic work environment at Kylie's homes.

In a statement, The Kardashians star's legal representative called out the fact that the lawsuits were all brought forth by the same attorney.

"It's clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday," the rep said.

But the lawyer representing the ex-employees, Della Shaker, stood firm in a statement of her own.

"We are here to protect rights, not reputations. And we will not back down."