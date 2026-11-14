London, UK – The fact that the British royals live quite a different life than most people is no secret, and it's something that Prince William knows all too well!

Prince William had to duck when tourists looked into his bedroom window. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

The 44-year-old son of King Charles spoke openly to Country Life about a particularly embarrassing incident he once experienced at the family estate, Highgrove House.

The estate was supposed to be a retreat for the heir to the throne, somewhere he could escape his royal duties for a while – the only problem is that it was also a popular tourist attraction!

About 40,000 people visit the famous residence each year. William explained that living in a private house surrounded by a publicly accessible garden can be quite challenging.

"I remember several times when I would wake up, open the curtains and have to hit the floor and hurriedly close them, because I was not fully dressed and there were people outside who could see straight into my bedroom window!" William said.

Despite the influx of tourists, the future king loves country life and feels a deep connection to nature.

He described the countryside as "a place of escape for children, a place of peace and tranquillity."

"The dogs have always been the bridge for us as a family: they make the children want to go for walks, to go and explore. We encourage them to get outside as much as they can," the dad of three added.

The Highgrove House is a popular tourist attraction in addition to being a royal family residence. GEOFF PUGH / POOL / AFP

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Highgrove House is also a special place for Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry (r.) spent a lot of time at Highgrove House during their childhood. Martin Meissner/AP/dpa

But Highgrove House isn't just a meaningful place for William and his children – it also holds a special significance for other members of the royal family.

Even as a child, William spent a lot of time on the estate with his brother, Prince Harry, and their parents Charles and the late Princess Diana – often on weekends and during holidays.

In his 2023 memoir, Harry also wrote about an underground air‑raid shelter beneath Highgrove that he and his brother turned into a secret teenage hideout they called Club H.

The Duke of Sussex wrote: "When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out.

"When I wanted solitude, what better than a bomb shelter in the middle of the British countryside?"