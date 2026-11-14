Washington DC - The man who stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this year in an alleged attempt to kill President Donald Trump is now facing a new terrorism charge.

Cole Allen burst out of the Washington Hilton Hotel doorway and charged through a security checkpoint for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. Allen has been hit with a new terrorism charge over his alleged attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump. IMAGO / Newscom / EyePress

According to court filings submitted Thursday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia added the charge of committing an act of terrorism while armed against Cole Tomas Allen.

In April, Allen allegedly attempted to rush into the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner with the intention of shooting Trump and other administration officials.

The office argued Allen attempted to kill the president in order to influence policies and intimidate a "significant portion of the civilian population."

Allen initially faced three charges: attempting to assassinate Trump, transportation of a firearm and ammunition across state lines with intent to commit a felony, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

In May, he was hit with an additional charge of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Allen allegedly wrote a manifesto about his crime that has not been released to the public. While the government hasn't shared details about the message, Trump has described it as "strongly anti-Christian."

The case is being led by federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro and Attorney General Todd Blanch, both staunch MAGA loyalists who were also in attendance at the dinner.

Allen and his legal team attempted to have Pirro and Blanche disqualified from the case, but their request was turned down by the judge.