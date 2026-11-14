Washington DC - Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sought to assure Americans Saturday it remains "safe to fly" after an hours-long ground stop, but warned of more flight cancellations as airlines grapple with thousands of stranded passengers.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks at the White House on Friday in Washington DC. Duffy warned Saturday that more flights would be canceled as operations "slowly" returned to normal after a dramatic ground stop. ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More than 20,000 flights were impacted by Friday's rare nationwide flight stoppage, and the effects were rippling across the industry, with more than 3,800 US flights already canceled Saturday and another 2,100 delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware.

"Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly," Duffy said on X.

"You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most."

Duffy, an appointee of President Donald Trump, thanked air traffic controllers, pilots and flight crews for their dedication and hard work during the crisis, and added that "our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible."

The ground stop not only plunged US air travel into chaos, it has raised serious concerns about the country's aging infrastructure and how it could be particularly susceptible to cyberattacks.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Friday dismissed speculation about a coordinated cyber assault on the US, or any link to the Microsoft outage that affected services worldwide.

But as US lawmakers and others on Saturday called for investigations into what caused the massive disruption and whether the country is adequately secure from cyber criminality, the government urged patience from travelers.

"We appreciate your continued patience as operations return to normal," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

As of mid-morning Saturday, Trump, often quick to comment on social media on issues of such magnitude, has made no public statement about the ground stop.