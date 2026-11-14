Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for the weekend! Here's a Saturday silly to make you smile today.

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Joke of the Day

What did Saturday and Sunday say to Friday when it was about to give up?

“Weekend do it!”

Joke of the Day for November 14, 2026: A weekend funny Unsplash/Hansjörg Keller

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