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Joke of the Day for November 14, 2026: A weekend funny
By TAG24,13 days ago
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for the weekend! Here's a Saturday silly to make you smile today.
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Joke of the Day
What did Saturday and Sunday say to Friday when it was about to give up?
“Weekend do it!”
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
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