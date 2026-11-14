Are you ready for some go-get-em energy? Your daily horoscope can help you discover your power this Saturday. Use the stars to help you go after your dreams. What are you waiting for anyway?

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Your free horoscope for Saturday, November 14, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 14, 2026 unsplash/@create4eyes

The planet Mars is moving into the South Node this Saturday. This red planet symbolizes everything from motivation to war, and its planetary energy is about taking action and shedding what no longer serves.

Are you ready for a big wave of motivation? What projects or relationships deserve your attention?

Is it time to let go of those jeans that don't suit the new you?

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you've got the power to design your day and life.

The Moon is waxing in the earth sign of Capricorn; this boosts decision-making power. Use this energy and your horoscope to have a brilliant Saturday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Remember, you and your frenemy are in this together. Don't throw punches just because you're looking for something. It's a good day for flirting or rekindling that romantic fire. Take a moment to figure out what drives you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Something may be on hold this Saturday. Allow your mind to wander; you may be surprised where it goes. Some strange emotions bubble up; embrace them. Fighting your feelings won't do any good.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Dealing with people can be tough, but you don't have to be sharp with your words. Watch your tone. Your humor can ease a potentially tense situation. Dare to crack a joke.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stop and wonder at the world around you. Consider the berries for the birds and the clouds in the sky. What can you do to make the world better for what you love?

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Focus on what's beautiful in your life. You've been too focused on the future. Give your bestie or lover a big squeeze and tell them how much they mean to you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You may be feeling unmoored. Lean into the people and things that ground you. Don't make a promise you don't intend to keep. Happy coincidences at work make you believe in yourself again.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

What you want wants you. Show your romantic side; the planet Venus is out of retrograde. You've got the power to be your very own Cupid. Don't put off that project again. The sooner you start, the better.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Avoid that drama with a ten-foot pole. You don't need more emotional baggage; you've been carrying a lot of your own lately. Scrolling isn't going to help you sleep. Try counting blessings or sheep.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Emotionally, you're on a roller coaster. Don't jump into your boo or bestie's monologue. They're trying to say something important. You may feel like you can read minds, but you cannot.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stop messing with your mirrors and step on the gas. Mulling around in the past won't get you where you want to go. A random interaction may throw you for a wild loop. Get out of your comfort zone.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stop dragging your feet on that decision; you know the one. You've already made it; you're just worried about the fallout. Lean on your buddies and move on.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20

You've had a change of heart, and that proposed goal may no longer fit. Give yourself permission to change and grow. Pisces, kidding yourself is the absolute worst.