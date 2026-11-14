TGIF! Your Joke of the Night has arrived in time to close out the week. Here's one to make you chuckle tonight.

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Joke of the Day

Who's music is the best music to play on Friday nights?

The Weeknd.

Joke of the Night for November 13, 2026: A Friday night chuckle Unsplash/Arian Darvishi

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