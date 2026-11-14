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Joke of the Night for November 13, 2026: A Friday night chuckle
By TAG24,11 days ago
TGIF! Your Joke of the Night has arrived in time to close out the week. Here's one to make you chuckle tonight.
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Joke of the Day
Who's music is the best music to play on Friday nights?
The Weeknd.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
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