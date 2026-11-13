Daytona Beach, Florida - Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his portrayal of Malcolm in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, ended up in the hospital after a serious racing accident. Apparently, the 40‑year‑old was lucky, as he was able to update his fans on social media about his condition.

American actor Frankie Muniz was involved in a serious racing accident. He took to social media to update his fans following the horrible crash. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"First and foremost, thank you to everyone who's reached out with messages, calls, and prayers. The support has been overwhelming in the best way, and it means more than I can put into words," Muniz said on Thursday on Instagram.

"A special thank you to @fordracingand the safety team at the track who got me out of the car. I'm incredibly grateful for everything you did. Thank you to the incredible team at Halifax Health Medical Center for taking great care of me," Muniz continued.

He has since been released from the hospital.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the driver crashed the day before during a practice session for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. The Ford Mustang Dark Horse Muniz was driving is now nothing but scrap.

"Still processing it all, but I'm okay and already looking forward to getting back on the track soon. Love you all," Muniz said on Instagram.

Crews had to cut off the top of the car to get the star out of it.

After Malcolm in the Middle ended, Muniz launched his racing career in 2006, while also making occasional appearances in films and TV series. Most recently, he competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, a racing series featuring modified pickup trucks.