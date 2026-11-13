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Joke of the Day for November 13, 2026: A Friday funny
By TAG24,10 days ago
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with that Friday feeling! Here's a funny to make you smile and kick off your weekend right.
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Joke of the Day
Where does Friday come before Thursday?
In the dictionary.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!