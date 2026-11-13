Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with that Friday feeling! Here's a funny to make you smile and kick off your weekend right.

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Joke of the Day

Where does Friday come before Thursday?

In the dictionary.

Joke of the Day for November 13, 2026: A Friday funny Unsplash/Sincerely Media

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