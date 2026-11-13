New Orleans, Louisiana - A massive tanker collided with a docked riverboat along the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Friday afternoon, triggering a multi-agency emergency recovery and rescue response while halting traffic.

Stock image of a riverboat in New Orleans, Louisiana. A tanker rammed into a docked riverboat in New Orleans on Friday, November 13, 2026, while approximately 129 passengers were on board. IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The Port of New Orleans confirmed the collision in a statement sent to TAG24 NEWS. The collision occurred around 12:30 PM local time.

A Marshall Islands-flagged tanker called Atlantic Asphalt rammed into a riverboat called the American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, while it was docked on the Mississippi River outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place.

The American Heritage docked approximately two hours before the collision occurred so that passengers could disembark. There were roughly 129 passengers, as well as crewmembers, aboard the riverboat at the time of the collision.

"Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the US Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel are on scene, conducting rescue and response operations," the statement said.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed."

Passengers who were aboard the boat are being brought to the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for medical assistance and review.

The Port of New Orleans indicated updates will be provided as they confirm information.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said in a post on X that his office was "aware of the incident on the Mississippi and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement. I am headed to New Orleans now."