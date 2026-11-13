Nashville, Tennessee -As rumors swirl about former Summer House stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula potentially filming a new reality TV show, the Missouri native is convincing some people to rejoin his metaphorical team with his latest hot take.

Former Summer House star West Wilson. The media personality has select fans coming back on his side after his latest hot take. Screenshot/Instagram/westling.conrad

Though he didn't have a lot to say during the Summer House reunion that aired in May and June 2026 – failing to defend his current girlfriend, Amanda (ex-wife of Kyle Cooke) – West isn't holding back when it comes to the very important topic of seat cushions at NFL stadiums.

Oddly enough, his hot take is winning over some Bravo fans who turned on him after the "Scamanda" of it all.

The former reality TV star, who was not asked back for the next season of Summer House and will not appear in Season 2 of In The City, reposted first-look photos shared by Cooper Andrews on X of the new-and-improved enclosed Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"Every seat in the house is padded – the first #NFL stadium to do so," Andrews said in his post – leading West to chime in.

Now, West and Amanda (along with several of West's friends) have been attending a plethora of football games, namely those of the Kansas City Chiefs. Given West's Missouri ties and his journalism background with Complex magazine, his takes on all things sports are not out of left field.

That said, it's not totally random that he chimed in on the matter of padded seats. And it seems his opinion is bringing West back on the good side of a portion of the Bravo fan base.

In a repost on X of Andrews' first look pics, Wilson wrote, "Marketing football stadiums around the celebration of sitting. I hate it here."

He continued, "If Kansas City does this s*** I will crash out mark my words."

In the few replies West received, one in particular stood out. X user wrote, "And just like that, you’re winning me back over."

Another agreed with West's hot take, saying they also "hate it."

Perhaps West's comeback story among Bravo fans lies in him voicing his thoughts on modern-day football stadium revamps while threatening to crash out should certain upgrades take place.