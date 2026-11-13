By Anna Ringle, Tyler Rose

Los Angeles, California – What a day! Singer Avril Lavigne has stunned her fans with news that she recently became a mother.

Avril Lavigne poses on a red carpet. The I'm With You singer revealed that she recently welcomed a baby girl. Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

The 42‑year‑old wrote on her Instagram that her “mini f---ing princess” had arrived.

She posted a series of snaps, including a black‑and‑white photo of herself holding her baby in her arms.

Another showed a baby’s hand clasped by adult hands – one appearing to be Lavigne's while the other appears to be a man's – and a third black‑and‑white picture displayed three pairs of checkered Vans slip-ons atop a skateboard – meant to represent father, mother, and child.

Lavigne did not indicate who her current partner or the father of her child is. Before her baby announcement on Friday, November 13, the Complicated singer hadn't posted on her Instagram page since October 2025.

It's clear that the pop-punk rocker wanted some privacy while embarking on this new chapter in her life, and honestly, we respect it!

Lavigne enjoyed major success in the 2000s with pop‑rock‑punk songs like Sk8er Boi and I’m with You, which became instant earworms.

The latter was covered by a contestant on The Voice last week.