Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift announced on Friday the 13th that she'll make her triumphant return to the Country Music Awards – which also marks 13 years since she performed the song Red at the CMAs – and her die-hard fans are saying she's "not normal for this."

Taylor Swift appears on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The singer will make her return to the Country Music Awards on November 18, 2026, after 13 years. REUTERS

Swift will be wearing that same smile even though it's been a while since she last set foot on the CMA stage.

In a Friday announcement, the Cleveland! singer revealed she'll be performing at the CMAs next Wednesday, November 18. And in normal Swiftie fashion, her fans are losing their collective minds.

"FRIDAY THE 13TH. 13 YEARS SINCE RED ON THAT STAGE. She's not normal for this," one X user said in the replies to Taylor Nation's announcement of her return to the CMAs.

"Back to her home, we are so seated," another fan wrote, sharing a clip of Swift performing her hit single at the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from Toy Story 5, I Knew It, I Knew You.

"SO EXCITED THIS IS THE MAIN EVENT," one fan wrote, insinuating that they'll be watching the annual awards show solely for Swift's performance.

"The 13’s are 13-ing today!!! YEE HAW!!! Congrats Taylor!!! SO EXCITED!!" another X user replied, while someone else said, "First time in 13 years and they announced it on Friday the 13th. She knew exactly what she was doing."

Swift is known for being craftfully calculated in her announcements and selective in her performances. While the singer is likely eyeing an Oscar for her Toy Story 5 song, it also marks her return to country music.

Whether Swift will earn an Oscar for the song is yet to be seen, though it is eligible for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

However, official Oscar submissions and nominations have not yet been decided or announced.