Los Angeles, California - In the franchise's first season since pulling the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season, ABC has named its next Bachelor, Sam Hartman, and he's got Notre Dame and NFL ties.

Sam Hartman, who serves as the backup quarterback on the practice squad for the Washington Commanders in the NFL, was named the next Bachelor for Season 30. Collage: GREG FIUME / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP | SHY MCGRATH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Get ready, Bachelor Nation, because there's a new leading man in the house, and he might have host Jesse Palmer shaking in his boots.

On Friday, the longtime franchise announced former Notre Dame quarterback and NFL player Sam Hartman as the next Bachelor for Season 30. But it seems people have done their research on the backup QB for the Washington Commanders, and they were not afraid to share their thoughts online.

"Imagine sucking so bad at being the backup QB, you have to go on a reality TV show for money 😭😭 rough," one X user wrote in the replies to The Bachelor's X announcement.

Social sports picks platform Onyx Picks threw some shade, replying, "Notre Dame QBs officially have more appearances on The Bachelor (1) than NFL wins (0) since 2013."

But not all the reactions were negative or related to his football career. One X user, who clearly supported Hartman in his one year at Notre Dame, said, "This might be what gets me to actually watch the bachelor."

"Should be the most watched series of all time. Sam is a stud," another X user said.

This isn't the first time The Bachelor has tapped a football player for its leading role. The show's current host, Jesse Palmer, who used to play quarterback for the New York Giants after playing college football at the University of Florida, served as The Bachelor for Season 5 in 2004.

It certainly seems like the franchise is playing it safe after pulling the plug on Paul's Bachelorette season entirely, even though it was already filmed and edited. How Hartman handles the role as the show's lead is yet to be seen, as Season 30 is set to premiere on March 21 on ABC.