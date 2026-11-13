Chiclayo, Peru - Pope Leo XIV on Friday made his long-awaited return to Chiclayo, the Peruvian city where he served for nearly a decade as bishop, and where thousands were awaiting him.

Locals pose with a life-size statue of Pope Leo XIV ahead of his return to Chiclayo, the Peruvian city where he served as bishop for nearly ten years. AFP/Connie France

The visit is the emotional centerpiece of the pontiff's South America tour, bringing him back to neighborhoods which knew him as Robert Francis Prevost before he was tapped to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

The US-born pope, who has Peruvian citizenship, paid tribute in Spanish to his "beloved Diocese of Chiclayo" from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in his first speech as pope.

The 71-year-old has been so looking forward to returning that not even lung cancer surgery last month could delay his trip, which has seen himrocket through Uruguay and Argentina to Peru.

In the coastal city where Leo served from 2015 to 2023, his image is everywhere, from merchandise to murals.

Bishop Prevost "left a significant mark here, through his personal style, his character, and his actions," Jorge Villegas, vicar general of the Diocese of Chiclayo, told AFP.

"He reached every last corner of the Diocese of Chiclayo, a region where the geography is far from easy," he said.

Prevost remained close to the poor and local communities during periods of hardship, including the Covid-19 pandemic and devastating floods, at one point donning rubber boots to wade through muddy waters and help those in need.

Pahola Rojas, a 40-year-old secretary, told the AFP that Leo's visit held a unique significance for Chiclayo, where he "was always very close to the people."

"You could run into him on the street – strolling around, greeting people, and chatting," she said. "He was very approachable… he inspired a great deal of trust and possessed a lot of charisma."