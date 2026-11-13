Tengen, Germany - A heavily tattooed woman from Germany has decided to make the trip to India to spend more than $25,000 on transformative – and very risky – surgery.

Lily has totally covered her body in radical tattoos and body modifications. Now, she wants to travel to India for some radical – and risky – surgery. Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tac.tattooartculture

Since bravely beginning her gender transition about ten years ago,Lily has used everything at her disposal to reshape her body into one that she's proud of and feels comfortable within.

Her skin is covered in detailed blackout tattoos, accentuated by spaces of skin that are left blank or colored differently to create intricate designs and patterns.

It's not only her skin that's covered in ink – she has taken the radical step of tattooing her eyeballs a dark black.

She's also engaged in various other forms of body modification, including a number of piercings, breast surgery, and extensive beard hair removal.

Now, she wants to take things to the next level with an operation in India next February. The work will cost upwards of $25,000 and she is looking for help funding it.

In one operation, Lily wants to work on her forehead, including the lowering of her hairline, as well as changes to her nose, chin, upper lip, and cheeks. She also wants to reduce her Adam's apple and have voice surgery.

"It is still a big risk," the Daily Star cites Lily as saying. "Nobody knows what will happen, or what my face tattoos will look like afterward."

"I changed everything that is within my reach, my tattoos, my hair, my whole appearance," she explained. "I'm on the absolute limit of what I can do myself."

While she is seeking to raise around $25,000, this will only get her through the first steps.

"I'm not asking for all of it," Lily said "[It] gets me through the first real steps, and I'll do the rest the way I've always done it: Slowly, stubbornly, by working for it."