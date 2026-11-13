Redmond, Washington - Microsoft said Friday the company is seeing "improvements" for Outlook and other services as its ongoing outage continues into its second day, disrupting services around the world.

Microsoft Outlook icon. Microsoft says improvements are underway amid a major outage that has caused chaos for businesses and public services. REUTERS

In a series of updates published Friday, Microsoft noted it's seeing "continued recovery progress across affected regions, with broader improvements in North America."

The company noted that while improvements are being made globally, "some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as mitigation continues across remaining affected infrastructure."

The outage began around noon ET on Thursday, November 12, leaving workers and businesses unable to access Outlook email services, certain Teams meeting tools, and other Microsoft products many companies rely on. Certain AI platforms, like Microsoft Copilot, were experiencing issues as well.

Despite rising concern about cybersecurity breaches and hacks, Microsoft previously said this outage was not caused by a breach in cybersecurity.

"Our focus remains on stabilizing recovered infrastructure, completing mitigation in remaining impacted areas, and reducing delayed email [queues] and backlogs while we validate service consistency across connection methods," Microsoft said.

People can check the status of recovery efforts on the @MSFT365Status X page or at status.cloud.microsoft.

In an earlier update on Friday around 6 AM, Microsoft said it's "made additional progress toward recovery, with actions now completed across portions of affected infrastructure and traffic being gradually restored. We’re seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing."