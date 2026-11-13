Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday slapped back at President Donald Trump after he threatened to double Mexico's tariff rate if more isn't done to stop north-bound migrants.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily press conference on September 24. She has slapped back at President Donald Trump over his threat to double Mexico's tariff rate. AFP/Yuri Cortez

During her daily press conference on Thursday, Sheinbaum pointed out that "not a single migrant caravan has reached the north" since January 2025, rebutting claims by Trump that the US is facing "invasion" at its southern border.

The Mexican president said that a group of 600 migrants, referred to at times as a "caravan," had been traveling north through the southern state of Chiapas but had largely been dispersed by the authorities.

She explained that another group of several hundred Honduran migrants were in talks with officials and being encouraged to return home.

Migrant "caravans" have become a recurring topic in Mexico as large groups of people have entered the country from the south and attempted to make the journey north, across the country towards the US border.

Sheinbaum ruled out any use of force to break up such groups, instead saying that Mexican authorities had "extensive experience" dealing with them and there was little chance they'd cross into the US.

Her comments came in response to an unhinged social media rant from Trump on Thursday, which saw the president claim "the INVASION of our Country is taking place again," pointing to migrant caravans in Mexico.

"MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED," Trump had threatened in a post on Truth Social.

"MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency!" he said.