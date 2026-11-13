Washington DC - A recent poll, held two whole years before the 2028 presidential election, revealed the four politicians currently leading in the race for the White House.

A recent poll has put Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l), Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff (c/l), former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (c/r), and Vice President JD Vance (r) ahead in 2028. Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Megan Varner/Getty Images, AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, & AFP/Matt Rourke/POOL

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed the four politicians who have already captured voters' attention ahead of the 2028 presidential election: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Vice President JD Vance.

Among Republican voters surveyed, around 45% pointed the finger at Rubio as an "excellent" candidate that they could get behind. Sitting at 43%, Vance wasn't far behind.

Meanwhile, both Ossoff and Buttigieg collected 29% of the Democratic vote.

The poll surveyed 1705 adults, with roughly 500 registered voters from each party. It was completed on Monday, less than a week after Democrats powered to victory in the 2026 midterm elections.

According to the poll, President Donald Trump – who is polling at a near-career low – remains a core concern among voters on both sides. Republicans are particularly divided between those who want a clear break from the president's legacy and those who want a continuation.

Speaking with Reuters, Florida attorney Barbara Rezner said she prefers Rubio over Vance because he is more moderate and not as close to Trump, who she has voted for since 2016.

"Rubio has managed to do his job," Rezner said. "He's stayed off most people's radar because he hasn't done anything too far left, too far right, too crazy."

Meanwhile, both Ossoff and Buttigieg are considered moderates among Democratic voters, a fact that could prove a double-edged sword come 2028.

"I do favor the more moderate candidates over the more progressive ones," said Ed Blair, a retired pig farmer from Illinois who prefers Buttigieg.

"In going towards some of the progressive policies, small steps need to be taken rather than large ones to give people time to adapt," Blair said.