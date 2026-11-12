Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Struggling with a decision? Your daily horoscope can help you sort through the celestial vibes coming your way. Find out if luck is with you this Thursday.

More News at tag24.com

Your free horoscope for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 11/12/2026. 123rf.com/sarayutsy

With the sun in Scorpio and winter on the horizon, some signs may be feeling the pressure. Days are, in fact, shorter.

Let the stars add a little light to your day. Use your horoscope to get a boost or some sage advice.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is but a sliver, but it's sending you power.

The moon kicks off this Thursday in the bold sign of Sagittarius before moving into the stable earth sign of Capricorn.

Your daily reading can tell you what today's vibes mean for you when it comes to love, life, wealth, and health. Let the stars cheer you on!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Why are you trying to blend in? You cannot hide your light. Aries, you are way too bright. Listen to your gut when it comes to that decision. Want something luxurious? Then you've got to work for it.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Break that habit that's holding you back. There's a time and a place for politeness, but don't let your teammate get walked all over. Speak up for those who can't.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Giving season and party season are coming. Start working on your game plan now; you can figure out how to avoid awkward interactions to a certain point. Set boundries.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Keep putting your feelers out. Knowing what you want is one thing, but making moves is sometimes another. You may need to do something else while searching for your love.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Could you be a little too focused on having a good time? Your work and loved ones need some of your attention, Leo. Responsibilities aren't a bad thing. They're a tether in a storm.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You do it to yourself, you know, Virgo? Remember, you're not a machine, and you can't go 24/7. Take time out to rest and let other people help. It's not a weakness to have needs.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Watch out, emotions could run high today. Make sure you've got tissues. Dress for success, but don't forget to check the weather forecast.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Listen to your gut. If someone gives you the heebie-jeebies, don't trust them. You've got to look out for your own interests. Work for what you want, and luck will follow.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't leave the house without checking for the essentials. You've been going at full speed; you could get a little careless about the details. You have no reason to worry; you're miles ahead of the competition.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Before logging your final answer, consider how that decision will affect your career path. Does it open you up or close you off? Which direction is calling to you? A friend can help you figure out the best move, but you've got to let them in.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take time out to listen to the wind. You may not find an answer to that insistent question, but you could calm your nerves. What's the harm in treating yourself today?

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20

It's time to pick up that hobby you set aside. You've run out of excuses and need something to occupy your mind. You don't want worries to take over your brainpower. Do something soothing.