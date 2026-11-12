Florida city cancels St. Patrick's Day and pride event due to DeSantis' anti-diversity law

Delray Beach, Florida - The Floridian city of Delray Beach has chosen not to host a Pride event or a St. Patrick's Day parade in 2027 due to an anti-diversity law introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis.

An LGBTQ+ Pride street mural remains painted onto an intersection in Delray Beach despite efforts by Florida's Department of Transportation to have it removed. The city has now been forced to cancel its Pride events and St. Patrick's Day parade. AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The decision was taken by Delray Beach's local government in response to a state law introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis that prohibits the use of public money for promoting or funding diversity initiatives.

According to the city, restrictions introduced under SB 1134 "include certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

DeSantis' government in Florida, as well as President Donald Trump's federal administration, have aggressively attacked efforts to promote diversity and inclusion and even threatened funding freezes for institutions with such programs.

As a result, the city of Delray Beach has taken the drastic step of canceling its St. Patrick's Day parade next year, as well as its annual Pride event.

Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney addressed the matter in a statement posted to Facebook, explaining that his administration is working "feverishly" to find a way around the new laws and ensure that the events can go on as scheduled.

"This bill puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with potentially other city sponsored events," he explained.

"The St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It's ingrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community," Carney said. "For those who live, work, [and] play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay!"