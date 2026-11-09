Was Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's big reunion just for show? Insiders reveal their real relationship

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato broke the internet with their Rare Beauty collab, but insiders suggest that the reunion was far from what it seemed!

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato (r.) reunited to launch the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle in honor of their 25-year friendship. Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

According to Page Six, the former Disney stars aren't exactly besties, but they are in a "better place."

An insider said, "Demi and Selena are not best friends. They've patched things up enough to be in a better place.

They added that Selena and Demi "will never be as close as they once were."

The Heart Attack singer previously shared that she was no longer friends with the Hotel Transylvania actor but "still had love for her."

Before Selena married Benny Blanco, Demi said that she "couldn't be happier" for her former co-star.

Yet last month, the Princess Protection Program stars surprised everyone when they teamed up for the "still making each other blush" campaign, which appeared to honor their 25-year friendship.

The Sorry Not Sorry chart-topper said of the reunion, "Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment."