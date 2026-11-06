Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy in Texas following high-speed crash

Dallas, Texas - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy in Texas, citing civil lawsuit settlements stemming from a 2024 car crash among his $3.45 million in debts.

Rashee Rice looks on before a game. The wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs has filed for bankruptcy in Texas, citing civil lawsuit settlements from a 2024 high-speed car crash. JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The court filing submitted on Wednesday in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas lists $677,054 in total personal property assets.

That includes Rice's Super Bowl ring from the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's title game in February 2024, which, according to the document,s Rice used as collateral with Thomas McMurray, the lawyer representing him in pending civil litigation.

Rice was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 NFL season over his involvement in the 2024 high-speed crash in which his Lamborghini SUV was clocked at 119 MPH on a Dallas highway.

An ensuing multi-car crash left several injured, and Rice fled on foot.

He apologized in a statement before turning himself in to authorities. Rice pleaded guilty to felony charges in the crash and was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days' jail time.

The court documents filed Wednesday show Rice has been paying crash victim Kathryn Kuykendall through garnishment of his Chiefs' paychecks, with $979,837 still owed.

The documents list as "disputed" a claim of $200,000 to former girlfriend Dacoda Jones, who in February accused him of assaulting her and launched a civil suit against him.

Three other claims amounting to $650,000 to three other crash victims are listed as "disputed".

Other debts include unsecured bank loans.

The 26-year-old Rice is in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to make $1,560,711 in base salary in 2026.

Rice, who returned to action on Sunday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, has played in five games this season with 20 catches and two touchdowns.