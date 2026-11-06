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Joke of the Night for November 5, 2026: A fruity funny

By TAG24,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvgS7_1GoM7fnB00

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a fruity funny. Here's one to give you a chuckle tonight.

More News at tag24.com

Joke of the Day

Why did the strawberry cry?

He found himself in a jam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dL04H_1GoM7fnB00
Joke of the Night for November 5, 2026: A fruity funny Unsplash/Barbara Chowaniec

Check out more jokes here:

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

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