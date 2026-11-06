Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a fruity funny. Here's one to give you a chuckle tonight.

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Joke of the Day

Why did the strawberry cry?

He found himself in a jam.

Joke of the Night for November 5, 2026: A fruity funny Unsplash/Barbara Chowaniec

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