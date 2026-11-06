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Joke of the Night for November 5, 2026: A fruity funny
By TAG24,8 days ago
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a fruity funny. Here's one to give you a chuckle tonight.
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Joke of the Day
Why did the strawberry cry?
He found himself in a jam.
Check out more jokes here:
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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
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