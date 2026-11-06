White House, Rubio shoot down departure rumors after Republicans' midterm blowout: "Fabricated hoax"

Washington DC -Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied claims he might be leaving his role after Republicans lost out at the midterms, per new reports, with the Trump administration calling the rumors "fake news."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) gestures to members of the media. New reports claim Rubio is considering leaving his role, but the White House is calling the news a "baseless hoax." ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rubio denied reports that he is weighing his options and is considering leaving his role within the Trump administration as Secretary of State and national security advisor, as originally reported by Bloomberg. Unnamed people told the outlet he's considering what his next move may be after Republicans suffered a major defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, losing control of both the House and the Senate.

It has "always been my plan" to work for President Donald Trump until the end of his term, Rubio told The Times in an interview.

Bloomberg initially reported that Rubio had not yet made a decision; per the sources, White House officials have been notified about the possibility of his departure, noting Rubio has been asked by members of the Trump administration to stay.

The White House and State Department have since denounced the reports, with White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony calling it "fake news" and a "fabricated hoax," while saying Rubio is "a fearless fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement.”

Assistant Secretary of State for global public affairs, Dylan Johnson, said Rubio has "not discussed leaving his role," adding that he will continue to "proudly serve" President Trump, echoing the White House's claims that this is "fake news" and a "hoax."

Many cabinet members leave their roles during the "lame duck period," or the time when an elected official or legislative body is nearing the end of their term, or when others have been elected to take over.

The timing is of importance, too, seeing as Democrats will take control of Congress in January, meaning Trump would've had a short window to replace Rubio with someone he approves of, should he decide to step down.

Rubio was nominated as Secretary of State by President Trump in November 2024 and was confirmed in January 2025. He has tried to distance himself from the Iran War, instead focusing on issues with Venezuela and Cuba.