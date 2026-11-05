Russia and Iran further strengthen ties as Tehran's security chief visits Putin

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, in Moscow Thursday to discuss strengthening ties between their two countries, including a pipeline to import Russian gas.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (l.) shakes hands with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, ahead of their talks in Moscow on Thursday. Russia and Iran have continued to strengthen ties since Moscow invaded Ukraine. Alexey BABUSHKIN / POOL / AFP

Speaking to journalists after their meeting, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, called it "an extremely important exchange", according to remarks reported by the Iranian embassy.

"During the meeting with Mr. Vladimir Putin, discussions were held regarding the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran," said Rezaei, Iranian state TV reported.

He noted that the aim was to enable Iran "to address its own gas shortages while also facilitating the sale of Russian gas to neighboring countries".

While a major producer, Iran has long suffered shortages of natural gas, essential for powering heating systems, which have been exacerbated by the war with the US and Israel that began in February.

During the most intense phase of the fighting, which lasted nearly 40 days, the two countries struck key Iranian infrastructure, including natural gas refineries, according to Tehran.

Russia and Iran, two of the most heavily sanctioned states in the world, have grown closer since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In early October, Putin said Russia was prepared to take part in mediation to bring an end to the war started by the US and Israel.

Rezaei said Putin had stressed the need for regional security mechanisms and "the inadmissibility of any interference by external powers" in resolving the situation in the Middle East.