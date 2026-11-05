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Heavy rain sparks deadly flooding in Florida, destroying homes and submerging cars
By Jennifer Schneider,7 days ago
Florida – Florida was struck by heavy rain this week, causing serious flooding in the coastal region.
The southern part of the state was especially affected. The small town of Malabar recorded nearly 29 inches of rainfall over three days, according to AccuWeather, while Palm Bay saw just over 28 inches.
On Monday, the national weather service finally issued the highest flood warning for flash floods across numerous Florida regions, including West Melbourne, Grant‑Valkaria, and Palm Bay.
Roughly 24 hours after the extreme rainfall, 15 to 20 inches of precipitation had already been recorded.
The natural disaster flooded homes, turned streets into rivers, and posed a serious threat to people and animals.
As ABC News reported, two people have died so far in the flash floods: Joshua Bennett (34) and Archie Richards (78).
While rescue efforts for countless people and pets are still underway, the responding authorities have already shared several images of the disaster on social media. The footage shows people in kayaks, floating cars, and destroyed houses.
"Palm Bay, Florida got 20 inches of rain in 24 hours – a one-in-a-thousand-year flood," one TikTok said.
But it wasn't just the water that ended up on the streets – even alligators made themselves comfortable on the wet asphalt, per some viral clips.
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Hurricane was not to blame for Florida's deadly flash floods
As it turns out, it was not a hurricane but a strong high‑pressure system over Virginia that triggered the natural disaster in the Sunshine State.
In addition, a trough over the Gulf of Mexico contributed to the floods, leading to recurring heavy showers and thunderstorms.
The extreme rainfall in Florida is already easing, yet local authorities have warned of continued flooding, as the water will take several days to drain.