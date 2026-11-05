Oh baby! Jamie Foxx becomes a dad for the third time

Hidden Valley Lake, California – Third time's a charm! Jamie Foxx has welcomed his third baby with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

Jamie Foxx is a dad for a third time at the age of 58 after his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, gave birth to their child. FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORDAMERIKA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to People, the Django Unchained star and his 31-year-old partner have welcomed their first child together, though the couple hasn't revealed their child's name or gender.

It was revealed in May of this year that the couple was expecting a baby after dating for nearly four years.

Jamie was first spotted with Alyce, who is about 27 years his junior, in May 2022 on a yacht in Cannes, and the couple made their relationship public a year later.

The Day Shift star reportedly split from the Australian-born fitness instructor in January 2025, but the two reconciled months later.

Jamie is also the father of Corinne (32) and Anelise Estelle (18) from his past relationships with Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis.

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Jamie Foxx is father to 32‑year‑old and 18-year-old daughters

The Oscar-winner's newest bundle of joy comes nearly three years after he suffered anear-fatal health incident that left him in a coma for 20 days.

During his Netflix special, Jamie further revealed that he had suffered a stroke after previously dealing with a severe headache.

The 58-year-old credited his daughters and sister for saving his life and previously shared, "I cannot tell you how great it is to have your family kick in such a way. And y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me."