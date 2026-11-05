Cat waits for her owner at bus stop each day – then her owner gets the sweetest surprise!

Füllinsdorf, Switzerland – When Swiss native Kleopatra gets out of work in the afternoon and steps off at the bus stop, she's already being waited for: For three years, her cat Cleo has accompanied her out of the house in the morning and then stays at the stop until her owner returns. Now, Cleo's owner discovered something at that spot that instantly warmed her heart!

Cat Cleo accompanies her owner to the bus stop every day, where she also waits for her return. Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@busstopcleo

In the Swiss village of Füllinsdorf in the canton of Basel-Landschaft, the cat Cleo has already become a local celebrity.

Day after day, the brown‑black striped feline patiently sits at the Obere Hofackerstrasse bus stop and, regardless of the weather, waits for hours for her beloved owner.

Owner Kleopatra K. has taken her pet on outings since she was a kitten, according to 20 Minuten.

This made Cleo increasingly confident and familiar with her surroundings. Eventually, a cute ritual developed: The four‑legged friend takes her owner to the bus on weekdays and picks her up again.

It's as if the nine‑year‑old cat wants to make sure her human arrives safely. Sometimes she stays at the stop for up to eight hours or more, even though home is just a few minutes away.

The bus drivers and the other passengers have come to know and love Cleo, often giving her pets during their own travels.

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Stranger builds Cleo her own waiting shed!

In October, strangers set up a homemade "waiting shed" at the bus stop for the cat. Cleo, who is already a mother herself, no longer has to wait in the rain. Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@busstopcleo

A fan even went so far as to try to sweeten the cat’s wait.

In October, a dedicated waiting box for Cleo suddenly appeared at the bus stop.

The small wooden shelter, lined with straw and blankets, now offers the feline a cozy, dry place to wait for her owner.

Kleopatra is touched and said on Facebook that she wanted to thank the mystery builder.

Whether the cat's waiting shed can remain at the stop is still unclear, but Kleopatra already has a backup plan and will set the box up in a nearby front yard, should the resident give her consent.