Travis Kelce drops adorable comments on first holidays with Taylor Swift as a married couple

Los Angeles, California - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Travis Kelce has spilled on his holiday plans with Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce (l.) said he's looking forward to new traditions with Taylor Swift as a married couple. Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@killatrav

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled on what he's most looking forward to as the holiday season begins in a new campaign for Tommy Hilfiger.

Travis starred in the festive ad alongside New York Knicks player Josh Hart, and Liverpool FC stars Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Jéreémy Jacquet.

The NFL athlete told Women's Wear Daily, "I'm excited for my first holiday as a married man. I love all the old traditions and can't wait to start some new ones."

He added, "I start celebrating as that tree goes up."

In the promotional video, Travis revealed which traditions make his holiday "perfect."

The 37-year-old said in the clip, "My mother, Donna, baking blueberry muffins," and later on is seen teasingly asking, "You got any Tommy Christmas onesies somewhere?"

Taylor and Travis wed on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of a reported 1,000 guests that included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Adam Sandler.

The spouses were captured celebrating the football star's October 5 birthday in New York City at Torrisi in SoHo.