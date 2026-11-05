Doja Cat swaps Paint The Town Red's lyrics after Texas flips in midterms: "I paint the town blue"

Dallas, Texas -Doja Cat switched her Paint The Town Red's lyrics after the Democratic Party's historic flip during the 2026 midterm elections!

Doja Cat changed the viral lyrics from Paint The Town Red to "blue" after the Democrats swept the midterm elections on Tuesday. Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the Dallas stop for her Ma Vie World Tour, the Kiss Me More hitmaker swapped the viral hit from "red" to "blue."

Doja was filmed on stage in a light blue, skin-baring set while singing, "I let all that get to my head, I don't care, I paint the town BLUE."

She also added light blues around the stadium in another clear nod to the Democrats flipping Texas' historically red Senate seat and ultimately gaining control of both chambers of Congress.

One TikToker wrote, "Love how everyone understood the assignment for the second verse ahaha."

Another follower said, "Now to change the lyrics to "Blueee," and added blue heart emojis.

Doja hasn't spoken more on her clever play – but the timing is almost too perfect!

The 31-year-old has never shared what her political affiliation is, but she didcall out Elon Musk after he removed X's voice note feature.

Doja kicked off her global run last November in New Zealand and is scheduled to stop in San Antonio and Houston next. Will the singer keep up her new lyric change amid her tour?