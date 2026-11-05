Harry and William put their feud on pause to honor Princess Diana

London, UK - Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds for years, but there's one thing that will always connect them: their late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers continued to honor her legacy this year by sending letters to the winners of the Diana Awards.

Prince William (l.) and Prince Harry have been at odds for years, but they both recently got involved in an award ceremony that honors their late mother. Collage: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

The charity is the only one that bears the name of the late people's princess and is supported by both William and Harry.

The brothers have been backing the Diana Award for years. The award honors young people, usually aged nine to 25, who stand out for their volunteer work, social initiatives, or humanitarian projects.

Separately, William and Harry each sent letters to all 198 awardees from 44 countries. They were recognized for their efforts to bring "positive change in their communities and beyond," the organization said.

The Diana Awards' chief executive said, "Their courage, compassion and determination to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges are a powerful reminder that young people are the change makers of today. These young people are proof that, whatever their background or circumstances, the desire to make a difference is universal."

Among the winners were 23 young people from the US. 49 awardees came from India, while another 25 hailed from Nigeria.

The two brothers jointly honor the legacy of their mother, Princess Diana. John Giles/PA/epa/dpa

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Harry and William sent their letters separately

Prince William (r.) and Prince Harry both sent congratulatory letters to the winners of the Diana Awards. Dominic Lipinski/Pool PA via AP/dpa

There were also winners from countries that were represented at the awards for the first time – among them Mongolia and Ukraine.

Harry, in particular, has repeatedly advocated for the latter, even visiting the country to draw attention to his work for war veterans and the plight of people there who have been affected by the horrors of war.

Although William and Harry each sent special congratulatory letters to the winners, they did so separately.

While they continue to jointly honor their mother's legacy, the brothers remain estranged in their private lives, even after Harry's surprise return to the UK in August.

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. She died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.