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Joke of the Day for November 5, 2026: A timely funny
By TAG24,4 days ago
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a timely funny! Here's a small silly to make you smile today.
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Joke of the Day
What do you call a belt with a watch on it?
A waist of time.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
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