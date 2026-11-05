Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a timely funny! Here's a small silly to make you smile today.

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Joke of the Day

What do you call a belt with a watch on it?

A waist of time.

Joke of the Day for November 5, 2026: A timely funny Unsplash/seeetz

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