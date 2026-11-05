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Joke of the Day for November 5, 2026: A timely funny

By TAG24,

4 days ago

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a timely funny! Here's a small silly to make you smile today.

More News at tag24.com

Joke of the Day

What do you call a belt with a watch on it?

A waist of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zrtog_1GnZuIiQ00
Joke of the Day for November 5, 2026: A timely funny Unsplash/seeetz

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Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

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