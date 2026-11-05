Kourtney Kardashian claps back as rumors of Travis Barker split swirl: "So bizarre"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian addressed the assumption that she lives separately from Travis Barker on The Kardashians!

'Til death do they part! Kourtney Kardashian hit back at the rumors that she and Travis Barker (l.) have split. Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Thursday's episode, the 47-year-old recalled a chat with her publicist where she was informed about a story claiming that she split from her husband.

"My publicist wrote to me this morning. She's like, 'The magazine is saying that you and Travis don't live together anymore and you are splitting up.' Any truth?" Kourtney told her friend Simon Huck.

Instead of trying to clarify the rumors, the Poosh owner told her spokesperson to "tell them to print it," adding, "Just see what happens."

Simon also slammed the insane "conspiracy theories" while Kourt explained, "They know it is not true. They know they saw a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories."

She added, "It is so bizarre."

Kourt wed the Blink-182 artist in 2022, and the pair welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen Barker the following November.

In Travis' recent doc, Louder Than Fear, the spouses gave an intimate look into their romance, including their tragic miscarriage where they lost their baby girl and the one rule that he and Kourtney try to honor.

The Kardashians drops new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!