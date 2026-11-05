Kanye West has rare outing with all four kids after Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting challenges

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West hosted his first fashion show in four years – and his four kids showed up to support him!

Kanye West (c.) posed with all four of his children at his Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Yeezy founder presented his latest collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, which was attended by a host of celebrities and his four children – all of whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

Ye was captured posing with North (13), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7) in an all-black 'fit and a large, gold belt.

His oldest daughter twinned with her dad in black ensemble, while her siblings all rocked neutral-colored looks for the event.

The Donda rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, was also seen supporting her hubby while sporting a very low-cut beige jumpsuit.

Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, and Natalie Nunn were also among the stars that showed up for Ye.

The presentation, titled Season 01, marks the relaunch of Yeezy following the controversial rapper's four-year hiatus.

Ye hasn't been seen with all of his kids in quite some time, which is something that his ex-wife touched on in a new memoir.

Kim admitted that the exes have a "challenging" co-parenting dynamic but have managed to keep things civil, though she never stops worrying about her former husband.