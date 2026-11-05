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Kanye West has rare outing with all four kids after Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting challenges
By Elyse Johnson,4 days ago
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West hosted his first fashion show in four years – and his four kids showed up to support him!
The Yeezy founder presented his latest collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, which was attended by a host of celebrities and his four children – all of whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.
Ye was captured posing with North (13), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7) in an all-black 'fit and a large, gold belt.
His oldest daughter twinned with her dad in black ensemble, while her siblings all rocked neutral-colored looks for the event.
The Donda rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, was also seen supporting her hubby while sporting a very low-cut beige jumpsuit.
Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, and Natalie Nunn were also among the stars that showed up for Ye.
The presentation, titled Season 01, marks the relaunch of Yeezy following the controversial rapper's four-year hiatus.
Ye hasn't been seen with all of his kids in quite some time, which is something that his ex-wife touched on in a new memoir.
Kim admitted that the exes have a "challenging" co-parenting dynamic but have managed to keep things civil, though she never stops worrying about her former husband.