Russell Brand rape trial: Jury returns bombshell verdict against comedian

London, UK -British comedian Russell Brand was on Thursday found guilty by a London jury of one rape and three sexual assaults, involving a total of four women.

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court as the jury begins considering the verdicts in his rape and sexual assault trial on November 3. Brand was found guilty Thursday of one rape and three sexual assault charges. Brook Mitchell / AFP

Brand, who closed his eyes but showed no emotion as the jury delivered the verdicts, was cleared of two rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Joel Bennathan warned the 51-year-old actor-turned-conservative, religious online guru that he faced a "significant custodial term".

After the verdicts, London's Metropolitan Police paid tribute to the "extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them".

"Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women," Met's Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement.

"As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be," Furphy added.

Brand was convicted of four sexual offenses – one rape and three sexual assaults – involving four women between 2005 and 2009 in different locations, including a radio station, the set of a DVD recording and Brand's home address.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges, saying that although he used to be promiscuous, he had always had consensual sex.

The prosecution had earlier described him as a "ruthless, calculated, and manipulative" sexual predator.